South Texas Food Bank holds water distribution drive

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While the community continues to deal with the fallout of the boil water notice, many organizations are stepping up to help those who may not be able to deal with the water emergency.

The South Texas Food Bank hosted a water distribution drive this morning.

Their goal was to get as much water into the hands of Laredoans before the weekend to help them get through the water boil crisis.

At one point over 200 cars were lined up waiting to get water.

Marketing Director Ari Castaneda says, “Its extremely important that we’re here to help the community with whatever they need especially in that sense where they may not have the funds or grocery stores are already depleting in their water sources so its extremely importnat that we’re here and we’re glad to be here to help out in any way we can.”

The water was given out today by the food bank was provided by H-E-B.

