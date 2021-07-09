Two tractor trailers reported in an accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This morning, at 9:30 a.m., Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the intersection of Killam/Mines Rd. for an accident that involved multiple cars.

When paramedics arrived, they found a two car vehicle collision involving two tractor trailers.

Paramedics treated and transported a 55 y/o male to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

