Two tractor trailers reported in an accident
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This morning, at 9:30 a.m., Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the intersection of Killam/Mines Rd. for an accident that involved multiple cars.
When paramedics arrived, they found a two car vehicle collision involving two tractor trailers.
Paramedics treated and transported a 55 y/o male to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.