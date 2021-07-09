Advertisement

Two tractor trailers reported in an accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This morning, at 9:30 a.m., Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the intersection of Killam/Mines Rd. for an accident that involved multiple cars.

When paramedics arrived, they found a two car vehicle collision involving two tractor trailers.

Paramedics treated and transported a 55 y/o male to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to kidnapping and standoff
Two arrested in connection to kidnapping and standoff
Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Update: Car chase in south Laredo results in multiple injuries
Mayor Pete Saenz
Action taken against utilities employees after boil water notice
Frederico Reyes on the DND
Local man brings city’s water issues to light
City Attorney Rene Benavides
Local city attorney resigns from position

Latest News

Car accident with pedestrian lands one in hospital
Car accident with pedestrian lands one in hospital
Air Marine Unit helps shut down stash house
Laredo Air Branch crews help shut down stash house
Rollover sends one to hospital
One sent to hospital in Santa Maria rollover
Summer rain
Waiting on rain to come