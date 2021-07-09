Waiting on rain to come
Published: Jul. 9, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a week full of intermittent rain, we’ll see our last good chances of rain.
On Friday, we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 91 degrees by the afternoon.
We’ll see a 70 percent chance of rain all throughout the day, which will carry on into Saturday.
On Saturday, we’ll warm up to 93 degrees and see a 30 percent chance of rain which will clear by Sunday.
For next week, we are looking to bounce back to the upper 90s.
We could see a slight chance of rain make a comeback on Tuesday.
Expect temperatures to increase to the upper 90s as we continue to go through the dog days of summer.
