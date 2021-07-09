Zapata man breaks into vehicle and threatens deputy on the way to jail

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is caught allegedly trying to break into a vehicle and threatens a sheriff deputy.

Yesterday morning, the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office got several calls about a burglary of a vehicle and trespassing behind the county courthouse.

Deputies arrested Bryan Navarro at his home after he was allegedly seen on surveillance footage at the scene.

The reports states Navarro barricaded himself in his room before getting arrested.

Deputies located over 30 Xanax pills inside his room.

On the way to the jail he allegedly made a threat to law enforcement stating if officers had taken longer he would have received them with an assault rifle.

