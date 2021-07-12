Apply at the City of Laredo during hiring expo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is inviting fellow jobseekers the opportunity to apply for a city position.

This Wednesday, the city will be hosting its first ever Career hiring Expo at the Sames Auto Arena that will allow residents to potentially get hired on the spot.

The city is looking to fill over 170 vacant positions in the parks and rec department, animal control, building development, and the solid waste department just to name a few.

Potential candidates must bring a resume, ID and of course come in business casual clothing.

Melina Bermudez says the city has been planning the event with the community’s best interest in mind.

Bermudez says, “We are going to be able to consolidate all of our HR processes into essential a few hours. So whereas it may take two to three weeks to apply and hire and go through all of the processes, this time it’s going to be done right on the spot.”

Although the job fair is not until Wednesday, the human resource department encourages interested applicants to apply as soon as possible.

The event will take place this Wednesday at the Sames Auto Arena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.