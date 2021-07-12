Body of missing man found in lake

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The body of a man who went missing at the lake has been found.

According to officials, the man was fishing on Saturday when his friend had lost sight of him.

The Texas Game Warden Team conducted the search and found the 52-year-old man on Sunday morning at 9:30.

Officials say, they had to stop the search after nightfall because the scuba team was unable to search at night.

They found a possible location for the victim using sonar but had to wait until daylight.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.