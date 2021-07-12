Advertisement

Body of missing man found in lake

File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
File photo: Lake Casa Blanca(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The body of a man who went missing at the lake has been found.

According to officials, the man was fishing on Saturday when his friend had lost sight of him.

The Texas Game Warden Team conducted the search and found the 52-year-old man on Sunday morning at 9:30.

Officials say, they had to stop the search after nightfall because the scuba team was unable to search at night.

They found a possible location for the victim using sonar but had to wait until daylight.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water notice
City expects boil water notice to be lifted next week
Quarantine notice handed for Holding Institute
Quarantine order issued for Holding Institute
Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Update: Car chase in south Laredo results in multiple injuries
Rollover sends one to hospital
One sent to hospital in Santa Maria rollover
Mayor Pete Saenz
Action taken against utilities employees after boil water notice

Latest News

Man hit by train in central Laredo
Cruel summer
Smile fades in the summer
Arena Gun Club
Mags and Motors car show happening this weekend
Arena Gun Club
Mags & Motors