Boil water alert could be lifted by Tuesday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city’s boil water alert is expected to be lifted on Tuesday, that’s according to Senator Judith Zaffirini’s Facebook page.

The senator says TCEQ will start testing 66 sites on Monday morning and for the next 24 hours.

She says that if the results indicate success in ensuring the water is safe, the state will allow the city to rescind the water boil notice by mid-day Tuesday.

Initially, a city statement stated that they were aiming to lift the water boil notice by Monday.

