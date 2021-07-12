Advertisement

Boil water alert could be lifted by Tuesday

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city’s boil water alert is expected to be lifted on Tuesday, that’s according to Senator Judith Zaffirini’s Facebook page.

The senator says TCEQ will start testing 66 sites on Monday morning and for the next 24 hours.

She says that if the results indicate success in ensuring the water is safe, the state will allow the city to rescind the water boil notice by mid-day Tuesday.

Initially, a city statement stated that they were aiming to lift the water boil notice by Monday.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water notice
City expects boil water notice to be lifted next week
Quarantine notice handed for Holding Institute
Quarantine order issued for Holding Institute
Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Update: Car chase in south Laredo results in multiple injuries
Rollover sends one to hospital
One sent to hospital in Santa Maria rollover
Mayor Pete Saenz
Action taken against utilities employees after boil water notice

Latest News

Driver of SUV tied to theft
Police searching for owner of red SUV
Tony Reyes
Hometown Heroes: Tony Reyes
Police searching for driver of vehicle
Police searching for driver involved in hit and run
Police searching for driver involved in hit and run
Police searching for driver involved in hit and run