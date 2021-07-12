Border Patrol beacons used by lost migrants
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like undocumented people are using the life-saving tools Border Patrol has set up along the border.
These are images posted by Border Patrol of a man who alerted them by using the beacon device near San Ygnacio.
He told agents he was separated from a group of undocumented individuals days prior.
The agency says the tool is instrumental to help end the loss of lives throughout the border.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.