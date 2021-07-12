Advertisement

Border Patrol beacons used by lost migrants

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like undocumented people are using the life-saving tools Border Patrol has set up along the border.

These are images posted by Border Patrol of a man who alerted them by using the beacon device near San Ygnacio.

He told agents he was separated from a group of undocumented individuals days prior.

The agency says the tool is instrumental to help end the loss of lives throughout the border.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Body of missing man found in lake
Man hit by train in central Laredo
Water notice
City expects boil water notice to be lifted next week
File photo: Water boil alert
Boil water alert could be lifted by Tuesday
Quarantine notice handed for Holding Institute
Quarantine order issued for Holding Institute

Latest News

LISD Job Fair
LISD job fair taking place on Thursday
LISD Job Fair
LISD Job Fair
Cigarroa visits water treatment plant
District Eight Councilmember visits water treatment plant
District Eight Councilmember visits water treatment plant
District Eight Councilmember visits water treatment plant