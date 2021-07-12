Border Patrol beacons used by lost migrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like undocumented people are using the life-saving tools Border Patrol has set up along the border.

These are images posted by Border Patrol of a man who alerted them by using the beacon device near San Ygnacio.

He told agents he was separated from a group of undocumented individuals days prior.

The agency says the tool is instrumental to help end the loss of lives throughout the border.

