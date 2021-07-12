Advertisement

Border Patrol celebrates life of canine agent

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Sector Border Patrol is celebrating the life of a retired BP Canine.

Border Patrol agent J. Navarro and Saro graduated as a team from the USBP Canine Academy at the National Canine Facility in El Paso on December 18, 2015 and were assigned to the Laredo North Station.

During their time together, Navarroa and Saro received a top dog award for marijuana seizures as well as Laredo Sector top dog awards for other drug seizures as well.

Saro retired June 23, 2020 and passed away on July 9, 2021.

Border Patrol says its canine teams are critical components of border security operations and contribute directly to our Country’s national security.

Saro’s contributions to our mission will not be forgotten.

