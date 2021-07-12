Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce to hold gala for Miguel Conchas

By Justin Reyes
Jul. 12, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is saying Bon Voyage to its president and CEO with a special gala.

In honor of Miguel Conchas’ retirement, the chamber will hold a celebration gala to honor one of Laredo’s most prominent business leaders and recognize his commitment to Laredo’s business and economic success.

Conchas’ chamber career spans over 35 years. Before his career with the chamber, he held positions at the Laredo State University, which is now TAMIU and LISD where he served as an elementary school teacher.

The farewell gala is set for Saturday, July 24th at the Laredo Country Club.

