Congressman Cuellar addresses immigration crisis

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar releases a statement regarding the immigrant crisis situation in Laredo.

This came after a conference call with Mayor Pete Saenz, Dr. Victor Trevino, and officials with the Department of Homeland Security.

The statement says in part:

“DHS has agreed to suspend lateral transfers of immigrants from the Valley to avoid overburdening non-governmental officials and local medical facilities in Laredo.

DHS will work with my office to provide the local community with additional resources, and I want to thank them for their quick response to my request.”

The DHS chief medical officer will be in Laredo on Wednesday to assess the situation.

