District Eight Councilmember visits water treatment plant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the investigation into what happened at the Jefferson Water Treatment Plant Continues, District Eight councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa visited the plant to start an investigation of her own.

In a post on her Facebook page, Cigarroa said she found materials that were clogging up the pipes and it seems as if it’s the lining of the pipes themselves.

She says the clogged pipes are a symptom of the poor management and poor planning.

These issues and the citywide notice will be addressed during a special city council meeting.

Cigarroa encourages everyone to give input during public comments.

