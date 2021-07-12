Advertisement

District Eight Councilmember visits water treatment plant

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the investigation into what happened at the Jefferson Water Treatment Plant Continues, District Eight councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa visited the plant to start an investigation of her own.

In a post on her Facebook page, Cigarroa said she found materials that were clogging up the pipes and it seems as if it’s the lining of the pipes themselves.

She says the clogged pipes are a symptom of the poor management and poor planning.

These issues and the citywide notice will be addressed during a special city council meeting.

Cigarroa encourages everyone to give input during public comments.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Body of missing man found in lake
Man hit by train in central Laredo
Water notice
City expects boil water notice to be lifted next week
File photo: Water boil alert
Boil water alert could be lifted by Tuesday
Quarantine notice handed for Holding Institute
Quarantine order issued for Holding Institute

Latest News

LISD Job Fair
LISD job fair taking place on Thursday
LISD Job Fair
LISD Job Fair
Border Patrol Beacons
Border Patrol beacons used by lost migrants
District Eight Councilmember visits water treatment plant
District Eight Councilmember visits water treatment plant