Hometown Heroes: Tony Reyes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Crime Stoppers is a familiar name in our community for an organization that combats crime.

That’s largely in part through the efforts of a local veteran and retired police officer, who was instrumental in not only getting the program noticed here, but also across the world.

You may have seen Tony Reyes on his motorcycle or at one time patrolling the streets of Laredo or maybe on TV talking about Crime Stoppers.

There’s no deny he’s done a lot for his community, but thanks to a strong household, he’s been able to keep giving back to his beloved town.

“A gentlemen once said –it was a good ride,” he told us.

Well, it’s been quite a ride for Tony Reyes.

Born in Laredo into a family of 10, and after graduating from Martin High School, Tony joined the Air Force.

“I was there for 4 years, 2 years inland in the U.S.A and two years in Germany. I worked alongside with German security forces for two years during the Cold War,” he remembered of his time of service.

Tony was honorably discharged and came home to work as part of the airport police.

There, he was inspired to join the Laredo Police Department.

Then one day he was asked to be part of an undercover operation.

He said of his first mission, “They were assaulting, robbing undocumented people along the river, close to Laredo college.”

With his parent’s blessing, Tony signed on.

“We were decoys to flush out the bad people who were killing and sexually assaulting the people coming in from Mexico. The third night we were out, that’s when we got hit. We were shot in the line of duty. So I was out for several months.”

Thanks to first responders, they were able to save Tony’s leg.

“I went back to work again and didn’t think twice about it.”

Tony was honored for his bravery and sacrifice.

One day a police chief approached Tony about a program that has since help solve and prevent crime in Laredo and Webb County for decades.

“He trusted that I could a job that was new in Laredo --it was new in Texas really-- it’s called Crime Stoppers and I said ‘yes’”.

Before taking on the role to be part of Laredo Crime Stoppers, Tony turned to his dad for advice who asked him these questions: “Are you going to spend more time with your kids? I said yes. Le dije (I told him) ‘but I’m scared that I don’t know anything about the job’. [He said] So is the person that is there now, so you go there and learn and make it the best program. I said ‘ok I will do that dad’”.

Tony set out to learn all about it working side-by-side with the board of directors, volunteers, and figuring out ways to get the community involved and get the word out on the Crimes Stoppers’ mission.

“We started with a project, where we are going to put bumper stickers in every city and county vehicle. We started putting them on trash collector, with all the city and county trucks and all of the law enforcement vehicles.”

Those closest to him also helped.

“I got my whole family involved in reenactments. I got my wife and one of my daughters maybe when she was 1 year old she was in a commercial called a public service announcement.”

Newspaper clippings show decades of crimes solved, events sponsored, and ceremonies where Crimes Stoppers have been highlighted.

Tony credits his strong family foundation and thanks to them he’s been able to give so much to others.

“Your spouse, you have the support at home first and then the rest of the people will all fall in place.”

After retiring from the Laredo Police Department, he went on to work for Harley Davidson in Laredo.

But Tony has always kept busy—always looking for ways to help others.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.