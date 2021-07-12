Laredo Police share new details in five-hour standoff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thanks to a moment of opportunity, one victim was able to escape her kidnappers.

In a central Laredo neighborhood on Wednesday, a standoff between Laredo Police and a man inside a home played out for close to five hours.

However, Investigator Joe Baeza says the standoff was just the ending of a series of grim events.

It all started at around 9 a.m. Wednesday when police received a call from a passerby saying they had found a 17-year-old girl near the 2200 block of Cortez street —saying she had been assaulted.

According to reports, officers then went to a home near the corner of Guatemozin Street and Malinche Avenue.

That’s when LPD says a woman now identified as Alexa De La Rosa stepped out and was taken into custody.

At that moment officers learned a man, Alejandro Vela, was also inside the home.

After several hours of trying to reach out to Vela, police say he never came out or spoke to negotiators.

At around 3:40 pm, the SWAT team entered the home and found Vela hiding in the attic.

Police were able to speak to the victim in the hospital where the teen detailed the horrific hours she spent at the hand of her alleged kidnappers.

Police confirm the victim and the suspects knew each other.

Alexa De La Rosa and Alejandro Vela are now being charged for kidnapping and possession of several substances.

The case remains under investigation.

Last week several undocumented immigrants were found at the same home the standoff took place at.

Police are also investigating how and if these incidents are connected.

