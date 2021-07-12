LISD job fair taking place on Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city’s job fair will be taking place this Wednesday, but on Thursday, Laredo ISD is also hosting one themselves.

They too are looking to hire employees to help staff the new school year.

The district is planning to have every student come back in the fall, so they are looking to reduce class sizes by hiring additional teachers along with bus drivers and food handlers.

Officials say the right applicants will be hired on the spot.

Veronica Castillon, with LISD’s Communications Department, said, “We encourage interested applicants to bring their resumes, proofs of their certifications with them because we will be hiring on the spot. That’s on Thursday, July 15th starting on 2 o’clock at the Trevino Magnet School that’s located on 2100 Lyon Street.”

The school district is planning to hire dozens of teachers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.