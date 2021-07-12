Man arrested after deputies find drugs, weapons and cash

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities seized drugs, weapon and thousands of dollars in cash after searching a home in south Laredo.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Alex DeLeon and charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

The narcotics division along with Homeland Security investigations executed a search warrant at a home located at the 4600 block of Invierno Lane.

Investigators found 37 plastic baggies containing cocaine that have an estimated street value of $35,000.

They also found an assault rifle, nine-millimeter handgun and nearly $11,000 in cash.

