Advertisement

Man arrested after deputies find drugs, weapons and cash

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities seized drugs, weapon and thousands of dollars in cash after searching a home in south Laredo.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Alex DeLeon and charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

The narcotics division along with Homeland Security investigations executed a search warrant at a home located at the 4600 block of Invierno Lane.

Investigators found 37 plastic baggies containing cocaine that have an estimated street value of $35,000.

They also found an assault rifle, nine-millimeter handgun and nearly $11,000 in cash.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Body of missing man found in lake
Man hit by train in central Laredo
Water notice
City expects boil water notice to be lifted next week
File photo: Water boil alert
Boil water alert could be lifted by Tuesday
Quarantine notice handed for Holding Institute
Quarantine order issued for Holding Institute

Latest News

LISD Job Fair
LISD job fair taking place on Thursday
LISD Job Fair
LISD Job Fair
Cigarroa visits water treatment plant
District Eight Councilmember visits water treatment plant
Border Patrol Beacons
Border Patrol beacons used by lost migrants
District Eight Councilmember visits water treatment plant
District Eight Councilmember visits water treatment plant