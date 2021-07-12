Advertisement

Man hit by train in central Laredo

(KKTV)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is dead after reportedly getting hit by a train in central Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department at around 12:20 this morning, personnel from the Kansas City Southern Railroad reported an accident at the 300 hundred block of Moctezuma Street on the railroad tracks.

At the location, police say a 21-year-old man was found dead.

The name of the man is being withheld at this time as police notify his family.

Investigators say there were no signs of foul play.

The case is still ongoing.

