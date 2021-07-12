Man injured after fall at construction site

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, it happened on Monday at 9:25 a.m. at the 6400 block of Sinatra Parkway.

Fire officials arrived and found a man in his 20s who had fallen 20 feet onto the concrete floor.

He was treated and transported to LMC in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.