Man injured after fall at construction site

File photo: Laredo Fire Department
File photo: Laredo Fire Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, it happened on Monday at 9:25 a.m. at the 6400 block of Sinatra Parkway.

Fire officials arrived and found a man in his 20s who had fallen 20 feet onto the concrete floor.

He was treated and transported to LMC in critical condition.

