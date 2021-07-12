Man sentenced to seven years for smuggling meth in tacos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man who was hiding drugs inside tacos was sentenced this week in federal court.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Nicolas Castro Jr. was crossing through bridge one last September.

When authorities searched his belongings, they found Castro had a plastic bag with tacos and chips.

He claimed the food was for his lunch; however, during secondary inspection, the bag tested positive for meth.

Castro admitted to knowing the tacos had the drugs and he was paid over $1,000 to take them to Austin.

He was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison.

