Advertisement

Police: Man opens fire, drives truck into bar after being asked to leave

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Authorities said a man slammed his truck into a Paulding County bar and opened fire after being asked to leave over the weekend.

Hiram police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Eduardo Morales. Investigators said he was asked to leave the 278 South bar Saturday evening because he was too drunk.

Police said he left but came back in his truck, fired into the bar, then drove straight in, hitting several people.

At least one person inside the bar was grazed by a bullet. Another person was hit twice by the truck and was treated at a hospital and released.

“I’m feeling sore but thankful,” said Mauricio Puerto, one of the dozens inside the bar.

Puerto said he immediately ran to the truck and fought to get the gun out of Morales’ hands.

He added there were many heroes inside the bar that night who helped detain the suspect until police arrived to arrest him.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WGCL contributed to this report.

Most Read

Water notice
City expects boil water notice to be lifted next week
Quarantine notice handed for Holding Institute
Quarantine order issued for Holding Institute
Six injured after accident in south Laredo
Update: Car chase in south Laredo results in multiple injuries
Rollover sends one to hospital
One sent to hospital in Santa Maria rollover
Mayor Pete Saenz
Action taken against utilities employees after boil water notice

Latest News

Driver of SUV tied to theft
Police searching for owner of red SUV
Tony Reyes
Hometown Heroes: Tony Reyes
Police searching for driver of vehicle
Police searching for driver involved in hit and run
Todd Cameron made a Schitt's Creek replica for his 3-year-old son.
PHOTOS: Dad turns vintage toys into an incredible replica of a tiny ‘Schitt’s Creek’
Police searching for driver involved in hit and run
Authorities searching for driver involved in hit and run