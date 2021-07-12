Advertisement

Authorities searching for driver involved in hit and run

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident last month.

The accident was reported on June 25th at the 300 block of Gustavus at 9 a.m.

Police say the driver allegedly hit someone and left the scene.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of the driver, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

