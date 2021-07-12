Police searching for owner of red SUV

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local law enforcement officers are trying to track down the owner of a red SUV.

According to police, the vehicle is connected to a recent theft.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of the driver you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

