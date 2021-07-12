Smile fades in the summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like it’s back to those hot and sunny conditions that we know so well!

On Monday we’ll start out in the mid to upper 70s and see a high of about 98 degrees by the afternoon.

Now, those chances of rain could make a slight come back by Tuesday, but not by much.

On Tuesday, we are expecting a high of 95 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Things will remain in the mid 90s as we hit the middle of the week with clear and sunny skies.

From there things are only going to get hotter. On Thursday, expect a high of 97 degrees, 99 on Friday and 99 on Saturday.

By next week, we’ll bounce back to 98 degrees once again.

Overall just expect nothing but hot and sunny days, with clear and little to no cloud coverage!

