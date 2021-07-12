Advertisement

South Texas Food Bank continues feeding kids during summer

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local food bank is continuing to save the world from hunger, one meal at a time.

The South Texas Food Bank is advising families that it is currently offering free sack lunches through it’s summer meal program.

The program is designed for struggling families who may not be able to provide kids a warm meal during the school year; however, it is open to the public.

Ari Castaneda with the Food Bank says it is all about making sure the students are well fed during the summer.

Parents can stop by the food bank on Jefferson Street from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No registration or IDs are required for pick up.

For more information on the program and other pick-up locations you can click here.

