Suspect identified in assault case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is identified in connection to an assault caught on camera back in June.

The video may be hard upsetting for viewers to watch.

Ignacio Manuel Mendez Jr. is one of several suspects wanted for the assault.

The assault happened around 1 a.m. outside of an establishment located at the 500 block of east Saunders Avenue.

Police say he is only one of many that they are working to identify.

“He has been identified as the person who was seen kicking the victim on the floor,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “In fact, in this particular case, there was actually two victims of assault in regard to this large group, there was about eight people who were assaulting two victims.”

Police say eyewitnesses and the victims themselves helped identify Mendez.

