Two wanted fugitives arrested during human smuggling bust

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A human smuggling bust leads to the arrest of two wanted fugitives.

The incident happened on July 8 when Border Patrol agents responded to a tip regarding several people attempting to hide inside a shed on a ranch property in Hebbronville.

During interviews, agents discovered that the group had been transported to the location in a white Ford pick-up truck.

Agents searched the area, and found 20 undocumented immigrants, two of which were minors.

During the bust, agents arrested 20-year-old Lionel Gutierrez-Quintanilla and 34-year-old Pedro Noel Tiu Po who were both wanted by different law enforcement agencies for human smuggling and DWI.

Both were turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

