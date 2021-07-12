Advertisement

UISD makes changes to grab and go meal sites

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The United Independent School District is making some changes to its grab and go meal locations.

Starting on Monday, the school district will no longer be serving meals at Gutierrez Elementary, Killam Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary and or Washington Middle School.

UISD will continue to provide summer meals at other locations.

For more information on where the nearest grand and go meal site is you can visit, uisd.net.

