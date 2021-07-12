Woman arrested after being found unresponsive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman was found unresponsive at a gas station and in possession of a controlled substance.

Briana Cantu was arrested after police responded to the call on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses say they saw a female inside the car while the ignition was on.

After police failed to get her attention, they resorted to extreme measures.

“The officer went up to the vehicle and attempted to knock on the window, which he didn’t receive a response from the female inside,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “So, the officer proceeded to break the window in order to check up on her and see if she was okay.”

Officers were able to locate a vape pen containing THC.

After receiving medical attention, Cantu was taken to the Webb County Jail.

