LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are searching for a woman wanted for robbery.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 49-year-old Christine Marie Hernandez.

She is roughly five feet, seven inches, weights 132 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-BUST (2878).

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

