Agents arrest five fugitives and gang members

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested several fugitives within a 24-hour timespan.

The first arrest happened on July 11 when agents encountered a group of 12 undocumented immigrants who were walking at a ranch in northwest Laredo.

One of the individuals was identified as 34-year-old Ian Abel Vargas-Sanchez.

Records revealed that the Mexican National had an outstanding warrant out of San Marcos, Texas.

Meanwhile, another individual was identified as Anastasio Vasquez Cano, a 28-year-old Mexican National who had prior convictions of indecency with a child through sexual contact.

Later that evening, agents apprehended another group of 11 individuals, one of which was identified as Edilson Sandoval.

Record revealed the 22-year-old Salvadoran was wanted for sexual assault of a child out of Harris County and was a member of the MS-13 Gang.

The very next morning, agents in Hebbronville apprehended four individuals at a ranch area. One was identified as Ermes Carcamo-Valladarez who had an extensive criminal history and was believed to be a member of the MS-13 Gang.

The final incident happened in Freer when agents encountered an SUV that entered the primary inspection lane. Agents say Jose Mendez-Prieto had an active parole violation out of Houston. The Mexican National was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for extradition.

All of the other fugitives were turned over to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

