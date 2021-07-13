Advertisement

Agents seize bundles of marijuana at the river

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Nearly 500 pounds of drugs are confiscated by federal agents over the weekend.

Agents at the north station spotted five subjects carrying bundles of suspected narcotics along the riverbanks.

Agents and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens responded to the area and discovered five bundles of marijuana.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $349,720.

The drugs were seized and turned over to the DEA.

