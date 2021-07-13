Advertisement

Agents shut down five stash houses being used for human smuggling

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after law enforcement shut down five stash houses.

The first incident happened on July 8 when agents at the north station received a tip regarding 26 people being held at a hotel on San Bernardo.

The very next day, agents along with LPD and DPS found 40 individuals inside a home on San Rafael Lane.

The third incident happened at another hotel on San Bernardo where 13 undocumented immigrants were found.

On July 11, DPS requested help from agents to search a third hotel on San Bernardo where six individuals were being harbored and the last incident happened on July 12 when agents searched a home and found 30 individuals.

All were believed to be from Mexico and Honduras and were believed to be illegally present in the U.S.

