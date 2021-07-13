Authorities searching for woman tied to theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a woman believed to be tied to a theft report.

Police shared the image of a woman in a maroon-colored t-shirt who is believed to be the culprit behind the theft.

If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

