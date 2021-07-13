Advertisement

Authorities searching for woman tied to theft

Woman accused of theft
Woman accused of theft(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a woman believed to be tied to a theft report.

Police shared the image of a woman in a maroon-colored t-shirt who is believed to be the culprit behind the theft.

If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Body of missing man found in lake
Briana Cantu
Woman arrested after being found unresponsive
Man hit by train in central Laredo
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
Man injured after fall at construction site
File photo: Water boil alert
Boil water alert could be lifted by Tuesday

Latest News

Patria Y Vida Cuba
Cuba protests gain U.S. support
UISD offering uniform vouchers to qualifying parents
Patria Y Vida Cuba
Cuba protests gain U.S. support
Diocese of Laredo
Diocese of Laredo lifting mass obligation