Authorities still searching for man accused of tampering with evidence

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The man accused of allegedly tampering with the body of a missing woman remains on the run from the law enforcement.

It has been two years since the body of Myriam Camarillo was found inside a home at the 100 block of Saint Pierre.

After a thorough investigation, Joseph Steven Carrizales was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in the case after Myriam’s body was found inside a bucket soaking in bleach in his home on July 13, 2019.

Last October, Carrizales had been called to appear before authorities; however, he did not appear for his case.

Several agencies joined forces in locating Carrizales back in July of 2020.

The Laredo Police Department, U.S. Marshals and Webb County District Attorney’s Office are working together to find Carrizales and bring him to justice.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

