Back-to-school supply drive with Chick-fil-A Marketplace

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Chick-fil-A Marketplace at Bob Bullock and Clark is partnering up with the Laredo Gateway Rotary Club to help bring in the school year.

With your help, the two will be collecting backpacks and school supplies to give back to children in our community.

The drive runs through July 31st with all supplies being distributed by August 6th.

As a token of appreciation, Chick-fil-a will be giving a free Chocolate Chunk Cookie for every three new supply pakcages donated or a free Chick-fil-a Chicken Sandwich for every new backpack donated.

You can drop them off at the store located at 1916 Bob Bullock loop.

