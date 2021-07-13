Advertisement

Back-to-school supply drive with Chick-fil-A Marketplace

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Chick-fil-A Marketplace at Bob Bullock and Clark is partnering up with the Laredo Gateway Rotary Club to help bring in the school year.

With your help, the two will be collecting backpacks and school supplies to give back to children in our community.

The drive runs through July 31st with all supplies being distributed by August 6th.

As a token of appreciation, Chick-fil-a will be giving a free Chocolate Chunk Cookie for every three new supply pakcages donated or a free Chick-fil-a Chicken Sandwich for every new backpack donated.

You can drop them off at the store located at 1916 Bob Bullock loop.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Body of missing man found in lake
Briana Cantu
Woman arrested after being found unresponsive
Man hit by train in central Laredo
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
Man injured after fall at construction site
File photo: Water boil alert
Boil water alert could be lifted by Tuesday

Latest News

Patria Y Vida Cuba
Cuba protests gain U.S. support
UISD offering uniform vouchers to qualifying parents
Patria Y Vida Cuba
Cuba protests gain U.S. support
Diocese of Laredo
Diocese of Laredo lifting mass obligation
Woman accused of theft
Authorities searching for woman tied to theft