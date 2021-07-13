Advertisement

Barbie debuts Naomi Osaka doll

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mattel is unveiling a Naomi Osaka role model Barbie.

The doll comes with a visor, tennis racket, tennis ball, sweatband, dress, shoes, and doll stand.

The dress she’s wearing is the same one Osaka wore at the Australian open in 2020.

The 23-year-old is not just a four-time grand slam tennis champion, but she’s an advocate for mental health awareness.

Mattel is selling Osaka’s doll for $30 and it’s already out of stock online.

