Boil water notice continues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s day 9 and there is still no word from city management or the TCEQ on the safety of Laredo’s drinking water.

This comes after city council held a special called meeting on Monday to discuss what went wrong that prompted the TCEQ to require the entire city to boil all water consumed.

City management said they hoped by mid-day on Tuesday tests of the water would show it was safe to drink, thereby lifting the boil water notice.

However, as of Tuesday afternoon there has been no word on lab results from the city or the state.

Both conducted separate tests over a 24 hour period.

This came after a private citizen conducted his own test using a store bought filtration system after seeing his neighbor’s birds die.

When seeing the results of the water, he called the Texas Commission on Environment Quality to report low levels of chlorine.

