Border Patrol agents celebrate life of retired canine

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo sector Border Patrol is celebrating the life of a retired BP canine.

Agents J. Navarro and Saro graduated as a team from the U.S. Border Patrol’s Canine Academy in 2015 and were assigned to the Laredo north station.

During their time in Laredo, Navarro and Saro received a Top Dog Award for marijuana seizures as well as Laredo sector Top Dog Awards for other drug seizures, as well.

Saro retired June 23, 2020 and passed away on July 9, 2021.

Border Patrol says its canine teams are critical components of border security operations and contribute directly to our country’s national security.

Saro’s contributions to our mission will not be forgotten.

