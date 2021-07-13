City manager demands accountability: what went wrong?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One week into a city wide boil water notice, and just how did we get here?

That was just one of many discussions held at a special city council meeting on Monday where council members pressed city staff to shed light on the problems leading up to the boil water notice.

Staff gave council their version of the problems that occurred, as well as solutions they’re working on to get water running and safe for human consumption.

Almost everyone agreed that it was a combination of several factors that ultimately caused the problem.

However, there was one thing staff at the Utilities Department could’ve done to prevent the whole problem from happening in the first place.

”This is entirely serious… I’m not happy, I know you’re not happy, I know our community is not happy, I’m frustrated, I’m angry, as well. I know and I take responsibility for what we do and don’t do.”

There was plenty of finger pointing and blame taking at Monday’s city council meeting from the city manager to the utilities director.

“And why wasn’t it addressed immediately?” asked Robert Eads.

“I guess I dropped the ball,” said Utilities Driector Arturo Garcia.

As Laredoans remain under a city wide boil water notice eight days after the city announced there was a problem with chlorine levels, the reasons as to how we got here seem to be as numerous as the questions.

Council looking for answers from Eads and Garcia about how things were able to get so bad.

“So I think the million dollar question for a lot of the residents is, why did it take a citizen with a $60 dollar filter from a big box store to identify a problem that we have a room full of professionals that didn’t catch it,” said Councilwoman Vanessa Perez.

Garcia outlined the reasons for the problems, including:

- plant staff not maintaining proper ammonia to chlorine ratios

- low levels of chlorine

- old pipes

- high temperatures

- and even blocked chlorinators

But it was a bombshell revelation about a proposed training by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to the city on the exact same problems happening at the plant that could’ve prevented this entire boil water notice from happening in the first place.

“Having said that the training would have helped uncover that, that’s my understanding if we would’ve had the training timely, it would have prevented this,” said Mayor Pete Saenz.

“If they would’ve adopted the parameters and the training and implemented it, we could’ve prevented it,” said Garcia.

So if a simple training could’ve prevented this in the first place, why didn’t city staff get the much needed training?

“I know scheduling was an issue early on, I would have to go back and look at my calendar as far as what happened, I needed to have certain personnel there. I know some were out taking exam different situations that were occurring with the conflict of schedule with the individuals doing the training.”

For now city staff say they are working to fix the problems. It includes identifying staff responsible for the problems, working with TCEQ staff to collect water samples, flushing water mains, and initiating a chlorine conversion.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.