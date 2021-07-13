Cuba protests gain U.S. support

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Support is growing in the U.S. for protesters in Cuba following one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in the island’s recent history.

Thousands of Cubans marched in protest against the government as the country is going through its worst economic crisis in decades.

Supporters flooded the streets of Miami’s little Havana neighborhood Monday to show their support.

