Diocese of Laredo lifting mass obligation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Catholics will be required to attend Sunday Mass in-person once again.

According to a message sent out by the Diocese of Laredo, the exemption of attending obligatory masses, like on Sundays and holy days, will be lifted the evening of July 31st.

The diocese says as of that date, for those who are fully vaccinated, masks will be optional.

For those not fully vaccinated, they must continue wearing a mask.

Clergy and ministers will continue to use masks, especially when distributing holy communion.

People who are sick, especially those with contagious conditions --such as COVID-19-- as well as the elderly and caregivers, will still be exempt from the obligation of in-person mass.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.