Advertisement

Housing market may be shifting toward buyers

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For more than a year the housing market has been a perfect storm for sellers, but now the winds may finally be shifting.

Strong demand and record-low supply are starting to ease, and mortgage rates are coming down off their recent highs.

According to Redfin, new listings of homes jumped 4% in the four-week period ending July 4th.

The number of active listings is still down 32% from a year ago, but that’s actually the smallest annual drop since early February.

Active listings are now up 8% from their 2021 low in early March, and mortgage rates appear to be remaining at a low level.

Last week, rates fell again, and while they are expected to rise slowly over the long term, there appears to be no imminent fear of another spike.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Body of missing man found in lake
Briana Cantu
Woman arrested after being found unresponsive
Man hit by train in central Laredo
File photo: Water boil alert
Boil water alert could be lifted by Tuesday
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
Man injured after fall at construction site

Latest News

Naomi Osaka Doll
Barbie debuts Naomi Osaka doll
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
Patient gets kidney intended for someone else, hospital says
The US is now seeing a 47% jump in average daily new Covid-19 cases compared to last week.
COVID cases climb in US hot spots
Agents seize several bundles of marijuana
Agents seize bundles of marijuana at the river
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each