Housing market may be shifting toward buyers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For more than a year the housing market has been a perfect storm for sellers, but now the winds may finally be shifting.

Strong demand and record-low supply are starting to ease, and mortgage rates are coming down off their recent highs.

According to Redfin, new listings of homes jumped 4% in the four-week period ending July 4th.

The number of active listings is still down 32% from a year ago, but that’s actually the smallest annual drop since early February.

Active listings are now up 8% from their 2021 low in early March, and mortgage rates appear to be remaining at a low level.

Last week, rates fell again, and while they are expected to rise slowly over the long term, there appears to be no imminent fear of another spike.

