Laredo College offering culinary program

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College is cooking up some new learning opportunities for those interested in the culinary arts!

Laredo College is recognized for its state-of-the-art facilities as it continues to expand its Culinary Arts and Child Development programs.

Students who register for the associate arts in culinary arts program or the one-year certification program will be able to learn how to develop kitchen techniques, food safety skills, planning and preparation and knife skill.

Students are then exposed to world-class training by completing internships in local restaurants and hotels.

For more information on this and the many programs LC provide you can call (956) 794-4389.

