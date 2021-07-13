Laredo representative walks out with state lawmakers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Among the delegation that left Austin on Monday was Laredo Representative Richard Pena Raymond.

Representative James Talarico posted a Tweet with a message that reads:

“My Democratic colleagues and I are leaving the state to break quorum and kill the Texas voter suppression bill.

We’re flying to D.C. to demand congress pass the for the people act and save our democracy.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.