Laredo representative walks out with state lawmakers

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Among the delegation that left Austin on Monday was Laredo Representative Richard Pena Raymond.

Representative James Talarico posted a Tweet with a message that reads:

“My Democratic colleagues and I are leaving the state to break quorum and kill the Texas voter suppression bill.

We’re flying to D.C. to demand congress pass the for the people act and save our democracy.”

