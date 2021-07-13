LC and Be it Foundation to award students with scholarships

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A nonprofit organization that seeks to provide low-income students with higher learning opportunities is teaming up with Laredo College to give back to well deserving students.

The Be IT Foundation will host an inaugural gala where they will award eight outstanding scholars who are enrolled in the Child Development Program.

Not only will students from Laredo College receive this scholarship, but also students from San Antonio.

The foundation will also announce the application availability for the Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing Basic I and II training.

The event will take place today at 11:30 a.m. at the Billy Hall Jr Student Center at the South Campus.

