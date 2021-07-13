Advertisement

LC and Be it Foundation to award students with scholarships

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A nonprofit organization that seeks to provide low-income students with higher learning opportunities is teaming up with Laredo College to give back to well deserving students.

The Be IT Foundation will host an inaugural gala where they will award eight outstanding scholars who are enrolled in the Child Development Program.

Not only will students from Laredo College receive this scholarship, but also students from San Antonio.

The foundation will also announce the application availability for the Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing Basic I and II training.

The event will take place today at 11:30 a.m. at the Billy Hall Jr Student Center at the South Campus.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Body of missing man found in lake
Briana Cantu
Woman arrested after being found unresponsive
Man hit by train in central Laredo
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
Man injured after fall at construction site
File photo: Water boil alert
Boil water alert could be lifted by Tuesday

Latest News

Patria Y Vida Cuba
Cuba protests gain U.S. support
UISD offering uniform vouchers to qualifying parents
Patria Y Vida Cuba
Cuba protests gain U.S. support
Diocese of Laredo
Diocese of Laredo lifting mass obligation
Woman accused of theft
Authorities searching for woman tied to theft