Local Democratic Party chair calls lawmakers ‘heroes’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Sylvia Bruni is calling the representatives who left the Texas capitol heroes.

The Webb County Chair of the Democratic Party says Texas has some of the most restrictive voting laws.

Bruni believes the law the Texas Republican Party is trying to pass will make voting even harder for Texans.

She goes onto to say the actions of Governor Abbott are embarrassing after the he went onto cut off the salary of the staff of the Texas legislature.  

“And essentially what our legislatures did, our Democrats that left the state to make a point and hopefully to garner enough national attention so that not only Texans understand but the entire United States understands... that what is happening in Texas is shameful.”

Bruni is encouraging everyone to register to vote or if they can vote to please do so.

