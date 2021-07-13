Man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officers are investigating a stabbing that happened on Monday morning.

Rodolfo Javier Avendano, age 26, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It started as a disturbance call on the 2700 block of Katy Gustavo Street.

On their way to the call, officers were told that people could be heard threatening to kill each other.

When they arrived, they saw blood by the entrance and several witnesses.

A woman told police her son had been stabbed and taken to the hospital by his friend.

Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify Avendano as the suspect in this incident.

