Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim

Rodolfo Javier Avendano, age 26
Rodolfo Javier Avendano, age 26(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officers are investigating a stabbing that happened on Monday morning.

Rodolfo Javier Avendano, age 26, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It started as a disturbance call on the 2700 block of Katy Gustavo Street.

On their way to the call, officers were told that people could be heard threatening to kill each other.

When they arrived, they saw blood by the entrance and several witnesses.

A woman told police her son had been stabbed and taken to the hospital by his friend.

Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify Avendano as the suspect in this incident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Body of missing man found in lake
Briana Cantu
Woman arrested after being found unresponsive
Man hit by train in central Laredo
File photo: Water boil alert
Boil water alert could be lifted by Tuesday
Guatemozin Standoff
Laredo Police share new details in five-hour standoff

Latest News

Water boil notice
UPDATE: Senator Zaffirini says boil water notice over
Local Democratic Party chair calls lawmakers ‘heroes’
Local Democratic Party chair calls lawmakers ‘heroes’
Chick Fil A to hold back to school drive
Chick Fil-A Marketplace to hold back to school drive
Sheriff's office receives recognition
Sheriff Cuellar receives recognition for passing recent jail inspection