Police searching for two men accused of theft

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help locating a couple of individuals who are believed to be tied to a theft.

Surveillance video from Old Navy shows two men leaving the store.

One man was wearing a blue shirt and the other was wearing a black shirt.

If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

