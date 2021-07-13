Police searching for two men accused of theft
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help locating a couple of individuals who are believed to be tied to a theft.
Surveillance video from Old Navy shows two men leaving the store.
One man was wearing a blue shirt and the other was wearing a black shirt.
If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.