“Run-D.M.C. Little People” honors legendary rap group

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Toy company Fisher-Price is bringing a legendary rap group to their little people collection.

Fisher-Price has created little people collector “Run-D.M.C.” figures featuring the kings from queens.

The collection pays tribute to the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame trio with little people replicas of Joseph “Run” Simmons, Darryl “D.M.C.” Mcdaniels and Jason “Jam Master Jay”.

Each figure stands over 2.5 inches tall and features a display-worthy package with cool concert-themed graphics.

“Run-D.M.C. Little People” is now available for purchase at Amazon with prices starting at $14.99.

