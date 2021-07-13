“Run-D.M.C. Little People” honors legendary rap group

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Toy company Fisher-Price is bringing a legendary rap group to their little people collection.

Fisher-Price has created little people collector “Run-D.M.C.” figures featuring the kings from queens.

The collection pays tribute to the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame trio with little people replicas of Joseph “Run” Simmons, Darryl “D.M.C.” Mcdaniels and Jason “Jam Master Jay”.

Each figure stands over 2.5 inches tall and features a display-worthy package with cool concert-themed graphics.

“Run-D.M.C. Little People” is now available for purchase at Amazon with prices starting at $14.99.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.