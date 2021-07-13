Advertisement

Sheriff Cuellar receives recognition for passing recent jail inspection

Sheriff's office receives recognition(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -County officials recognized Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar for having passed the recent jail inspection.

The sheriff says that he was very grateful to Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina for the recognition after the county jail passed the Texas Commission on Jail Standards Inspection for 13 consecutive years, something that has never been accomplished in the county.

Sheriff Cuellar says, while it is not an easy task considering the jail is 35 years old, he is very appreciative of all the hard-working men and women his department.

Cuellar goes on to say that this accomplishment could not have happened without each and every employee at the jail division.

